Brooks & Dunn Extend Reboot Arena Tour Into 2023: Here Are the New Dates

Brooks & Dunn are extending their Reboot tour with the addition of 17 tour dates in 2023. The new slate of shows will launch on May 4 in Kansas City, Mo.

“Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya! We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave …can’t wait!!” said Brooks & Dunn’s Kix Brooks via a statement.

“The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again,” added Ronnie Dunn. “More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been! Unbelievable band of friends.…annnnnd YOU! Together, let’s rock the house!!”

Heading out on the road with B&D is Scotty McCreery, known for his chart toppers including “This Is It” and “Five More Minutes.”

“Having been a huge fan of their music all my life, going out on the road with Kix and Ronnie is a dream come true for me,” said McCreery. “I can’t wait for this tour to begin!”

The tour takes its name from Brooks & Dunn’s 2019 album Reboot, which found the duo collaborating with younger country artists including Kacey Musgraves, Midland and Luke Combs on several of Brooks & Dunn’s biggest hits. Though McCreery did not appear on that project, he did recently earn another Billboard Country Airplay chart topper with “Damn Strait,” a sly nod to another ’90s country artist, George Strait.

“My first country music concert was George Strait, and along with my love for Elvis [Presley], he inspired me to become a country music singer myself,” McCreery previously told Billboard. “When I did American Idol, George called me and requested I sing his [1995] hit ‘Check Yes or No,’ and I still sing it from time to time in concert. Now, having my fifth straight No. 1 on a song that pays tribute to George, while at the same time being a classic country heartbreaker such as he might have sung, is such a full-circle moment that means the world to me. Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins wrote a clever song that reaches beyond name-dropping Strait hits to tell a meaningful story.”

Last year, Brooks & Dunn revived the CMT franchise CMT Storytellers, and rang in 2023 as part of Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Bash.

Tickets for the new tour dates go on sale Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. local time at brooks-dunn.com and livenation.com.

See the full list of Reboot 2023 tour dates below:

Thu May 04 – Kansas City, MO – T- Mobile Center

Fri May 05 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sat May 06 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu May 11 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Fri May 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat May 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Thu May 18 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Fri May 19 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat May 20 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Thu Jun 01 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Fri Jun 02 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Sat Jun 03 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Thu Jun 08 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena+

Sat Jun 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Thu June 15 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*

Fri Jun 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sat Jun 17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

*Not a Live Nation Date

+On Sale Friday, Feb. 3