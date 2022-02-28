Brooks & Dunn Are Rebooting For Their First Arena Tour in Over a Decade

Brooks & Dunn will return to arenas for the first time in over a decade with their Live Nation-produced Reboot 2022 Tour, which will launch in Evansville, Ind., on May 5. The trek builds on the duo’s 2021 amphitheater tour, and will wrap June 25 in Detroit. The trek will include a stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 18, as well as stops in San Antonio; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Savannah, Ga.; and more.

Explore Explore Brooks & Dunn See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Openers for the tour will include King Calaway, Dillon Carmichael, Tenille Townes, Morgan Wade, Tyler Braden, Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi and more. Two of these artists will take on the supporting slots at each tour date.

“Last year we fired up the buses and ‘let it roll’ again,” shared Kix Brooks in a statement. “Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to … damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We’ll meet you there!”

“It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to … yet,” added Ronnie Dunn. “Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later.”

The tour takes its name from the duo’s 2019 album Reboot, which featured Brooks & Dunn collaborating with artists including Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves and more — including one of the duo’s current tour openers. For that project, Pardi collaborated with the duo on a version of Brooks & Dunn’s 1991 hit “My Next Broken Heart.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Watch their video announcement below for dates: