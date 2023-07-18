×
Brittany Aldean Defends Husband Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town,’ Blames Media’s ‘Repulsive Narrative’

"Twist everything you can to fit your repulsive narrative," Brittany said of the criticism surrounding her country singer husband's recently released music video.

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr
Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr at the Academy of Country Music Awards held at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, 2022 in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk

Brittany Aldean is chiming in amid criticism surrounding her husband Jason Aldean’s recently released music video for his song “Try That in a Small Town.”

“Media… it’s the same song and dance. Twist everything you can to fit your repulsive narrative,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (July 18) against a photo of the sky and a palm tree. “How about instead of creating stories, we focus on the REAL ones such as CHILD TRAFFICKING? Food for thought.”

Earlier in the day, Jason responded to claims that the song is “pro-lynching” and that he was “not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests.” The song challenges those who “pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store” or “cuss out a cop” to, as the title suggests, try those actions in a small town and “see how far ya make it down the road.”

The video, released on July 14,  features footage of American flag burning, protesters having confrontations with police, looters breaking a display case and thieves robbing a convenience store. CMT has since pulled the video from its rotation after running it for three days, Billboard confirmed.

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to a comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” Jason wrote in his statement. “These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage- and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.” 

