Brittany Aldean Defends Husband Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town,’ Blames Media’s ‘Repulsive Narrative’

Brittany Aldean is chiming in amid criticism surrounding her husband Jason Aldean’s recently released music video for his song “Try That in a Small Town.”

“Media… it’s the same song and dance. Twist everything you can to fit your repulsive narrative,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (July 18) against a photo of the sky and a palm tree. “How about instead of creating stories, we focus on the REAL ones such as CHILD TRAFFICKING? Food for thought.”

Explore Explore Jason Aldean See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

See her post before it disappears here.

Earlier in the day, Jason responded to claims that the song is “pro-lynching” and that he was “not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests.” The song challenges those who “pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store” or “cuss out a cop” to, as the title suggests, try those actions in a small town and “see how far ya make it down the road.”

The video, released on July 14, features footage of American flag burning, protesters having confrontations with police, looters breaking a display case and thieves robbing a convenience store. CMT has since pulled the video from its rotation after running it for three days, Billboard confirmed.

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to a comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” Jason wrote in his statement. “These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage- and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”