Brett Eldredge Tests Positive for COVID-19, Reschedules Chicago Shows

Brett Eldredge, who recently released his second holiday album, Mr. Christmas, shared some not-so-merry news on Thursday (Dec. 16). In an Instagram video, Eldredge told fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Eldredge had previously shared in April that he received a COVID-19 vaccination, making this a breakthrough case. As a result, he’s rescheduling two concerts on his holiday-themed Glow Live Tour, which had been slated for Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, at The Chicago Theatre.

“Today has been a really rough day,” Eldredge said in the video. He recalled feeling like he “had a cold or something the last few days,” and after several tests, the most recent gave a positive COVID-19 result. “I’ve been so excited about playing this show. I know a lot of you have been so excited to go to it. Breaks my heart.”

Back in April, Eldredge commented on his experience receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, sharing an Instagram photo of himself masked up while getting the vaccination.

“Getting vaccinated is rock and roll….thanks so much to all the health care workers and everyone out there helping us all through this wild ride!” Eldredge said in a caption that accompanied the photo.

The singer-songwriter’s two Chicago Theatre shows have been rescheduled for Dec. 29 and 30. “I promise you it’s going to be one of the best shows you’ve seen, it’s a really special show,” Eldredge said in the Instagram video.

Eldredge, who released his first Christmas album, Glow, in 2016, previously told Billboard that his holiday music and tours are an essential part of his artistry, and he hopes to continue making holiday music for decades to come.

“I hope to do 10 more Christmas albums,” Eldredge said. “I would love to do even 40 more years of this. I like stepping into that role as a guy who can deliver joy, because it also gives me great purpose. I just want to brighten somebody’s day.”