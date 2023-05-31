Breland Says His Truck Was Broken Into: ‘I’ve Got Half a Billion Streams Outlining Why This Was a Bad Idea’

Apparently, someone didn’t heed the words to singer-songwriter Breland‘s breakthrough 2020 hit single, “My Truck,” which includes the key lines “You can drink my liquor … scuff these Jordans … say you hate me … but don’t touch my truck.”

Breland revealed on Tuesday (May 30) that his truck had been broken into, sharing a photo on Instagram that showed the window to his truck had been smashed, leaving shards of glass all over the driver’s seat and floorboard.

“Someone broke into my truck, smashing the front and side windows,” Breland said in his social media post. “I’ve got half a billion streams outlining why this was a bad idea.” He also captioned the post with “DON’T TOUCH MY MF TRUCK.”

Breland’s “My Truck” went on to become certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). He followed with a remix of the song featuring Sam Hunt, and went on to earn a No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hit in collaboration with HARDY and Dierks Bentley with “Beers on Me.”

Breland has been an in-demand collaborator for the past few years, working with Keith Urban on “Out the Cage” and “Throw It Back,” as well as with Tiera (“Miles”), Gary LeVox (“All I See”), Jimmie Allen and Lathan Warlick (“Somebody”), and Tenille Townes (“Shared Walls”). Breland released his major-label debut album, Cross Country, in 2022.

Breland is currently opening shows on Shania Twain’s Queen of Me tour, and recently revealed he’s worked on a collaboration with her, titled “Inhale/Exhale AIR.” It’s featured on the Royal Edition of Twain’s Queen of Me album.

See Breland’s post about his truck below: