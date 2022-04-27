Brandi Carlile Says She Has COVID-19 & Has to Cancel Stagecoach Set: ‘It Finally Happened’

Brandi Carlile at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Brandi Carlile revealed Wednesday (April 27) that COVID-19 “finally got me” and that she has to cancel her planned set at Stagecoach this weekend.

Carlile shared the news in an Instagram video, talking directly to her fans.

“Hey, buddies. It finally happened. I have the COVID,” she says in the video. “So I won’t be able to come to Stagecoach. Argh, it’s horrible. I’m a few days in and I have a chest infection, but I think I turned a corner today and I’m starting to feel a little better.

“I just wanted to let everybody know that I’m devastated to be missing you and I hope you have a wonderful time out there with all my friends,” she adds. “See you on the other side of this trash.”

Carlile was set to perform at the Indio, Calif., festival on Friday night, with Thomas Rhett headlining the day and Maren Morris and Midland also high up on the bill. Friday’s lineup also includes country legend Tanya Tucker, with whom Carlile collaborated on a Grammy-winning project While I’m Livin’.

Carrie Underwood will headline Stagecoach day 2 on Saturday, while Luke Combs wraps the festival on Sunday night.

Watch Carlile’s video message below: