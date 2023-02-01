Brad Pitt Isn’t Mad That Shania Twain Replaced Him With Ryan Reynolds: ‘We Can Share the Wealth’

Brad Pitt has a shelf full of awards and enough big screen highlights to spread across four careers. So when Shania Twain took away a tiny little bragging right embedded in her 1998 single “That Don’t Impress Me Much” during her performance at December’s 2022 People Choice Awards, well, that didn’t impact him much.

One of the highlights of her performance — which included her breakthrough 1995 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Any Man of Mine,” her crossover late-’90s pop smashes “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “Impress,” as well as her latest single “Waking Up Dreaming” — was when the pink-haired singer swapped the famous spoken-word “Brad Pitt” line from “Impress” for a fellow Canadian star.

“OK, so you’re Ryan Reynolds!/ That don’t impress me much,” she said sassily as the cameras cut to the surprised Deadpool star, who was on hand to accept the People’s Icon award later in the evening. Reynolds mouthed, “Oh my God, me?!” from the audience.

During a new interview to promote his new film Babylon with the Movie Dweeb site, host Daniel Merrifield complimented director Damien Chazelle on the all-star film that tells the story of debauchery in the transition from silent to talkie films in the 1920s. He also jokingly said the only thing that would have made the soundtrack better is if it had featured Twain’s Pitt/Reynolds-hyping tune.

Pitt, 59, had a laugh about the celebrity crush swap during the chat when asked if he’d seen the moment and was then asked to look at a screenshot of Reynolds’ shocked reaction from the broadcast. “And I want you to tell him how you think he stole your thunder,” Merrifield said to Pitt.

“He didn’t steal it,” Pitt said confidently. “I think we can share the wealth there. Yeah, Ryan’s a good egg, too. He deserves some love.” In fact, Pitt helpfully suggested that next time Twain should update it again and swap in Golden Globe-winning Elvis star Austin Butler. “Maybe Leo [DiCaprio] in between, and then Austin Butler,” he added, shouting out his pal and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star. Sadly, though, despite Merrifield’s suggestion, Pitt said the host and Chazelle aren’t likely to get in the mix anytime soon.

Check out Merrifield’s TikTok below.