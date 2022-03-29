Brad Paisley Sets World Tour 2022, Including Australia Dates

Brad Paisley, who recently earned his 20th No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hit with his Jimmie Allen collaboration “Freedom Was a Highway,” will launch his World Tour 2022 this summer, which will include his first headlining Australian tour.

The tour will begin May 27 at Uncasville, Conn.’s Mohegan Sun Arena, the first of several U.S. shows in Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington and more through the end of June. Paisley will then head overseas for several international dates in Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Scotland and Sweden. Paisley will return stateside for a run of mostly West Coast shows in California and New Mexico through mid-September, before ending the trek with his first Australian headlining tour, with dates running from mid-September through early October.

Joining Paisley for various stops on the Live Nation-promoted tour will be Morgan Evans, Caylee Hammack, Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery, Tenille Townes and more.

The tour will mark Paisley’s ninth European tour, and his first international tour dates since 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Paisley played more than 30 shows in the United States, including stops in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix and Tampa, Fla. He also headlined the July 4 “Music City’s Let Freedom Sing!” celebration in Nashville.