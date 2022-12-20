Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley & More Set For George Jones ‘Still Playin’ Possum’ All-Star Celebration

Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Lorrie Morgan, Tanya Tucker and more are set to honor the life and career of late country music artist George Jones, with a one-night-only concert event and television taping, Still Playin’ Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones slated for April 25, 2023 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Jones, one of country music’s most influential vocalists, died nearly a decade ago, on April 26, 2013 in Nashville, Tenn. at age 81.

The television taping, announced by Jones’ widow Nancy Jones, will also feature Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, Mark Chesnutt, Michael Ray, Sam Moore, Trace Adkins, Tracy Byrd and Tracy Lawrence among the first round of announced special guests.

“George Jones died on April 26, 2013, in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be ten years since he left us with just his songs, so to produce this night of music to honor his legacy is perfectly fitting,” Nancy Jones said via a statement. “George made history and influenced artists from all genres and many of them will celebrate with us in April. The night will bring lots of emotion for the fans, our family, and anyone who just loved country music.”

Ticket prices will start at $25.00 and a special VIP upgrade, which includes dinner the night before with Nancy Jones and friends, for $200.

Country Music Hall of Fame member Jones was born in Saratoga, Texas. He served in the United States Marine Corps before returning to Texas and recording for the Starday label. He earned his first Billboard country hit, “Why Baby Why,” in 1955. He followed with his first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in 1959, with the Mercury Records single “White Lightning,” which stayed at No. 1 for five weeks. He would go on to record for labels including United Artists, Musicor, Epic, MCA, Asylum and Bandit Records, and would earn a lengthy list of enduring hits, including “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” “The Grand Tour,” “Bartender’s Blues,” “She Thinks I Still Care,” “A Good Year for the Roses,” “The Race is On,” and “Tender Years,” as well as a string of hit duets with Tammy Wynette, including “We’re Gonna Hold On” and “Golden Ring.”

“He Stopped Loving Her Today,” which Jones released in 1980, won the CMA Award for single of the year, while helping Jones win the top male vocalist award in 1980 and 1981. He also earned a Grammy award for best country vocal performance, male. Over the course of his career, Jones earned two Grammy wins (also earning a best male country vocal performance accolade for “Choices”) and 16 nominations. Jones was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1992.