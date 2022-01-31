Blake Shelton Duets With 6-Year-Old Fan Who Needs a Heart Transplant: Watch

Blake Shelton performs on stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar and broadcast on Dec. 7, 2021 in Santa Monica.

Blake Shelton shared a special moment with a young fan during his concert at Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Okla., on Jan. 29, when the country star welcomed to the stage 6-year-old Wyatt McKee, who is waiting for a heart transplant.

Wyatt’s mother had previously shared a video on social media, capturing the moment she told her son that someone had paid for them to go see Shelton in concert.

“We just got the news that a very nice man who heard about how much Wyatt loves Blake Shelton has paid for his ticket to see him live!! He’s so excited!! I don’t know this man but thank you so much!!” the boy’s mother shared on Facebook.

At the concert, Wyatt’s evening got even better when Shelton noticed Wyatt’s homemade sign, which read, “Your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, 6 [year old] waiting on a [heart] transplant.”

Shelton invited the boy to join him onstage and read Wyatt’s sign to the crowd.

“Think y’all are having a bad day, put that into perspective right there, man,” Shelton told the crowd as he kneeled next to the boy. “The next note he has on here, he asks if he can sing this song with me.”

Shelton continued to kneel on the stage next to Wyatt while the pair sang one of the young boy’s favorite Shelton hits, “God’s Country.” The song, released in 2019, won the Country Music Association’s single of the year honor, and was nominated for a Grammy for best country solo performance.

After the concert, the boy’s mother shared the experience on Facebook, saying, “I don’t know if Blake Shelton will ever see this but I just want to let him know he is awesome and officially my favorite person he absolutely made Wyatt’s day thank you so much to him and everyone who stopped us to tell him how great he was on stage and told him they are praying for him!!! Definitely a night to remember!!! #WyattStrong”