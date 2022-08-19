Blake Shelton Is Prioritizing Gwen Stefani & Stepsons in the ‘New Phase of My Life’

Blake Shelton is loving his life married to Gwen Stefani above all else.

In a new interview with ET, the country superstar revealed that in his new married life, his career might take a “backseat” to his wife and stepsons. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life,” he said.

“I’m having fun putting out songs when I feel like it and luckily the record label allows me to do that,” he continued. “They always support it when I do it and my stupid ideas of doing a ’90s country video — they’re always on board and because of that, we have a ‘God’s Country’ once in a while or a ‘Happy Anywhere.'”

As for what young Shelton would have said if he had known one day he’s marry Stefani, the singer revealed, “I would have probably said, ‘Are you talking about that girl that holds up the orange in her video?’ I never understood until now that she’s from Orange County. My entire life of knowing who Gwen Stefani even was was ‘Is that the girl that holds the orange up in the video? Oh my god, she’s so hot, but why is she obsessed with this freaking orange, you know?'”

Stefani shares Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The former couple were married for 13 years — and dated for nearly six years before that — but parted ways in 2015. Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in 2021, and have been going strong ever since. “I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him, and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be,” Shelton previously explained in an interview KFROG’s The Ride with Kimo & Heather. “I also have a blast with it, I’m not gonna lie. I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time, because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”