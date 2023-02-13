Billy Strings Sets 2023 Summer Headlining Tour

Billy Strings has added a hot streak of summer 2023 tour dates to his schedule, beginning July 13 with a three-night run at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary, North Carolina. The tour is currently slated to wrap up on August 26 at The Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Alabama.

Headlining arena tours is rare for a bluegrass act, but Strings is doing just that. Prior to his summer run, Strings is taking his show on a cross-country tour this spring, featuring several arena shows, including three sold-out nights at Nashville, Tennessee’s Bridgestone Arena later this month.

Last year, Strings released the project Me/And/Dad, featuring renditions of classic bluegrass and country tracks recorded alongside his father, Terry Barber. The album was spearheaded by the songs “Life to Go” and “Long Journey Home.” The project followed his 2021 album, Renewal, and his Grammy-winning album Home, which picked up the golden gramophone for best bluegrass album.

Among Strings’ other recent accolades are being named artist of the year at the 2022 Americana Music Honors & Awards, and winning song of the year (“Red Daisy”) at last year’s International Bluegrass Music Awards.

See the full list of new 2023 tour dates below:

July 13 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 14 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 15 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 19 — Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

July 21 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 22 — Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

July 23 — Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

July 25 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 26 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 28 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

July 29 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

July 30 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival (sold out)

August 7 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp

August 8 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

August 9 — Hamburg, Germany @ Grobe Freiheit 36

August 24 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

August 25 — Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

August 26 — Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheatre