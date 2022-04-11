Billy Ray Cyrus Performs With Snoop Dogg Days After Tish Cyrus Filed for Divorce: Watch

Billy Ray Cyrus at the 31st Annual MusiCares Person of the Year Gala held at the MGM Grand Conference Center on April 1st, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Billy Ray Cyrus took the stage with Snoop Dogg on Saturday night days after Tish Cyrus had filed for divorce from the singer.

“Dallas!!! What a crowd last night! Y’all raised the roof! A Hard Working Man LIVE with @snoopdogg & @the_avilabrothers. Let’s do it again!!” he captioned a video of his performance with the rapper and the Avila Brothers of their collaborative single “A Hard Working Man.”

“Papa told me/ You gotta work hard to get your hustle on/ Mama told me/ You gotta be smart to get what you want/ I’m a hard working man/ Cause I’m a hard working man,” Cyrus sings on the chorus of the track in between verses by Snoop.

The star’s estranged wife had filed for divorce three days earlier, citing “irreconcilable differences” and revealing the couple have been living apart for the past two years in court documents obtained by TMZ.

While Billy Ray and Tish have been married for nearly three decades, this is the third time in the pair’s long history together that one or the other has filed to end their marriage. The “Old Town Road” singer was the first to do so back in 2010 before calling off the split five months later. In 2013, both parties filed jointly again, but ultimately saved their marriage by attending couples counseling.

Last year, Cyrus’ smash hit with Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road (Remix),” officially became the highest-certified song in RIAA history after going 14 times platinum following its historic, record-breaking run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2019.

Watch Cyrus perform his latest single with Snoop Dogg and co. below.