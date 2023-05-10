Garth Brooks & Jelly Roll Set for First-Ever ‘Billboard Country Live’ Event

Jelly Roll will headline the inaugural Billboard Country Live in Concert at the Marathon Music Works in Nashville on June 6, while the first Billboard Country Live in Conversation on June 7 will feature an intimate Q&A with Garth Brooks.

Billboard Country Live in Conversation — a one-day ticketed conference for fans and industry insiders, also taking place at Marathon Music Works — will also have a number of sessions with top country acts discussing the hottest issues in country music, including Carly Pearce, Bailey Zimmerman, Brian Kelley, Lauren Alaina, Megan Moroney and Lady A’s Hillary Scott.

“We’re thrilled to launch the first year of Billboard Country Live with acts that have something to say and sing about,” said Melinda Newman, Executive Editor of Billboard, West Coast and Nashville. “From Jelly Roll performing in a small setting to discussions with some of the biggest names in country including Garth Brooks, it’s our privilege to highlight the tremendous talent that thrives in Nashville with premier programming we hope will bring people back for years to come.”

In addition to Jelly Roll’s kick-off performance on June 6 — for which Nate Smith will serve as the opening act — the “Son of a Sinner” singer will sit for a Billboard Country Live in Conversation Q&A on June 7 to close the day of engaging sessions.

The Women of Country panel that day will include Hillary Scott of Lady A, Carly Pearce, Lily Rose and Madeline Edwards. The Future of Country panel will feature rising stars Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Priscilla Block, while the 50th Anniversary of CMA Fest panel will include country hitmakers spanning the event’s half-century: Brian Kelley, Lauren Alaina, Terri Clark and Bill Anderson.

A panel on the music behind Paramount Network’s wildly popular neo-Western drama Yellowstone will include Honey County‘s Dani Rose, artist manager Brian Schwartz of 7s management and the show’s music supervisor, Andrea von Foerster. Jessie Jo Dillon, Nicolle Galyon and Chase McGill will be on hand for a songwriter-in-the-round session, during which they’ll play their hits and tell the stories behind the creation of the songs. More names will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for both events are available for purchase starting Friday (May 12) at live.billboard.com. For additional information and more announcements, follow Billboard on Instagram and Twitter (@billboard) or check the hashtag #BillboardLive.