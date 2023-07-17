6 Must-Hear New Country Songs: Mickey Guyton, Kane Brown, Hailey Whitters & More

In this week’s column, collaborations abound again as Kane Brown and Mickey Guyton team for a sultry romantic ballad, while Caroline Jones welcomes bandmates Zac Brown Band for a jaunty, bluegrass-infused track, and Alana Springsteen offers up a unique take on a Chris Stapleton collaboration.

Mickey Guyton and Kane Brown, “Nothing Compares to You”

On the heels of Brown’s recent Billboard Country Airplay chart-topping collaboration, “Thank God,” featuring his wife Katelyn, he teams with illustrious vocalist Mickey Guyton for another R&B-inflected romance ballad. Guyton’s passionate, octave-jumping vocals pair nicely with Brown’s cooly smooth vocal tones — a true duet, Guyton takes the lead on the first verse, while Brown helms the second and their voices meld into the chorus, atop fuzzy guitar lines and lush, pillowy production. Guyton recalls a time when she “never needed anyone,” until she finds the pulse-quickening kind of romance she couldn’t live without. Writers on the song are Tyler Hubbard, Bebe Rexha (known for the Rexha/Florida Georgia Line 2018 megahit “Meant to Be”) and Jordan Schmidt.

Dan + Shay, “Save Me The Trouble”

One of a trio of new songs Dan + Shay have released in advance of their upcoming Sept. 15 album Bigger Houses, “Save Me the Trouble” further substantiates their reputation as master purveyors of power balladry, fueled by Smyers’ country-pop production sensibilities and Mooney’s lithe tenor. This time around, the duo offers up a more live-concert feel to the production, but still keeps the focus on the the duo’s tight-knit harmonies.

Josh Ross, “Ain’t Doin’ Jack”

Canada native Ross broke through with “Trouble” earlier this year, and follows it with this brooking, guitar-driven track infused with explosive percussion capable of keeping up with Ross’s surly vocal. Here, he craves a higher-grade buzz than his current drink of choice can provide — the kind of liquid salvo that can fizzle the memories of his lover slamming the door and walking away. Ross wrote the song with Mason Thornley, Ben Stoll and Sam Martinez.

Hailey Whitters, “I’m in Love”

Whitters is a longtime mainstay in Nashville’s songwriting circles, having made her debut album nearly a decade ago and followed with two more albums chock full of her top-shelf writing. Following her ACM new artist of the year win in May, she’s offering a taste of her upcoming EP with this title track. Though not a writer on the track (which comes courtesy of Cameron Bedell, Lee Thomas Miller and Nicolle Galyon), Whitters’ exuberant vocal is a perfect match for this slice of bubbly, delightful pop-country whisked along by strains of mandolin and handclaps, with each line revealing another vivid vignette, setting the scene (a Chevy ride soundtracked by a George Jones LP) of a giddy romantic infatuation.

Alana Springsteen with Chris Stapleton, “Ghost in My Guitar”

The best country music writers can always find a fresh way to bring life to an old topic. Whereas many country compositions wax poetic about the life-changing, sentimental properties of their favorite six-string, Springsteen takes a decidedly opposite approach; in her latest, she sings of aching to smash or even torch a trusty axe — any means to break the emotional ties to an ex-lover. Meanwhile, Chris Stapleton is one of music’s most sought-after collaborative vocalists, having teamed with everyone from Adele to Taylor Swift, but his bluesy guitar work remains both essential and underrated. Springsteen’s latest features Stapleton on Jazzmaster guitar, the instrument’s mournful, incisive tones crafting a second “vocal” on the track, weaving together with and apart from Springsteen’s breathy, anguished vocal.

Caroline Jones with Zac Brown, “Million Little Bandaids”

Jones has been on the road touring with Zac Brown Band for a few years, and officially became a member of the group last year. Now she teams with Brown and the ZBB cohorts on this jaunty, bluegrass-infused jamband track about replacing self-defensive mechanisms with self-acceptance. Flashes of mandolin, Fiddle, banjo and the band’s signature full harmonies wrap around Jones’ lilting, dynamic soprano and the song’s searching sentiments. “Million Little Bandaids” is included on Jones’ upcoming third studio album.