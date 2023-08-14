8 Must-Hear New Country Songs: Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, HunterGirl & More

This week in country: Carly Pearce offers up a tribute to the genre, Cody Johnson honors a life-changing, steadfast love, Carrie Underwood sees what’s good — and what’s missing — in an ex’s new relationship, and HunterGirl elevates a career-surging story.

Meanwhile, O.N.E the Duo bring sass and substance to their new release and Ingrid Andress teams with Switchfoot in this week’s batch of new music. Check it all out below.

Carly Pearce, “Country Music Made Me Do It”

“I wear my hair a little too high/ and my heartbreak on my sleeve,” Grammy winner Pearce declares on this new release, her warm, dusty voice succinctly wrapping her musical lineage (from Loretta Lynn to Dolly Parton to Barbara Mandrell) into a single verse.

Digging deeper, and working again with Josh Osborne and Shane McAnally, Pearce artfully lays the blame for a litany of life choices on the imprint left on her by decades of country music. Early heartbreaks, flirtations with whiskey, her small town-to-ballgown journey of stardom, divorce and more are laid at the proverbial feet of three chords and the truth.

Since her debut single in 2017, Pearce has forged her commitment to the genre with her twangy vocals, Opry performances, traditionally oriented instrumentation and songs like “Dear Loretta” and “What He Didn’t Do.” With her new release, this CMA female vocalist of the year winner is simply saying it ever more boldly.

Cody Johnson, “The Painter”

Johnson became a CMA Award-winning juggernaut last year with “‘Til You Can’t,” an ode to making the most of every moment and cherishing time with loved ones. Here, he reprises his sentimental tone, offering a glorious ode to a lover who brings a kaleidoscope of colors to his life, someone who “finds the beauty in the thrown away and broken things.”

As with “‘Til You Can’t,” Johnson may not be a writer on this song (that distinction goes to Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins and Ryan Larkins), but he proves yet again that he possesses a keen ear for great song and a standout lyric.

HunterGirl, “Ain’t About You”

“Strumming strings used to feel like breathing/ Now it takes your breath away, counting years and counting reasons it won’t work,” HunterGirl sings, laying dreamy vocals over reverberating chords, elevating the doughty struggle of turning a passion into a viable career.

HunterGirl crafted this song solo, just weeks before her career-pivoting audition for American Idol, in which she earned runner-up status.

William Michael Morgan, “In Walked You”

Morgan first broke through with “I Met a Girl” back in 2015, earning a No. 2 hit on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. Though subsequent singles failed to replicate that early success and Morgan parted ways with his former label home in 2019, he continues issuing his sterling brand of neo-traditional country. His latest, written by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Ross Copperman, proves a perfect foil for Morgan’s smooth, ’90s country-indebted voice. The softly swinging melody, burnished fiddle and guitar — and gentle meet cute tale of love in a barroom — should excite any fans of George Strait and Alan Jackson.

Carrie Underwood, “Give Her That”

Her ex-lover has moved on to a new relationship, giving his new love roses, love and possibly even a diamond ring — but she knows he’ll never be able to give away the time he previously had with her. Over rippling, R&B-tinged guitar, Underwood sings of cataloging items and moments both simple and profound — an old Lynyrd Skynyrd band shirt, his mama’s necklace. Sonically, this track doesn’t break new ground, but rather fits comfortably within the bounds of her upcoming deluxe version of Denim & Rhinestones, out Sept. 22.

Steep Canyon Rangers, “Recommend Me”

This venerable bluegrass outfit takes inspiration from a literary title (Wiley Cash’s When Ghosts Come Home) on this new song. Vocalist Graham Sharp’s warm, cracked vocals convey a tale of two characters who are committed to one another, no matter what trials they have had to traverse. Atop subdued, shimmery fiddle and guitars, the song’s lyrical apex comes as one of the characters reaches a stark realization: “Once I thought that in my arms/ This world might never do you harm/ And all this time I could not see It’s been you protecting me.”

“Recommend Me” is is an early glimpse into SCR’s upcoming album Morning Shift, out Sept. 8 on Yep Roc Records.

O.N.E the Duo, Blood Harmony

This mother-daughter duo’s debut album finds their familial harmonies soaring over a churning of pop and R&B, yet dripping with country twang, fiddle and harmonica. Sultry R&B and searing fiddle team up as they take on “”Jolene and Jezebel” in “Hoedown.” “Hearts Like Mine” feels more down the center, reminiscent of the pop-inflected country currently dominating radio, while the muddy, bluesy “River of Sin” is a stellar harmony showboat. The smoky “One Minute to Midnight” oozes sex and soul. Overall, a top-shelf offering for those who prefer smooth R&B Southern style, and shot through with tantalizing harmonies.

Ingrid Andress with Switchfoot, “On Fire”

Twenty years after the release of Switchfoot’s breakthrough album The Beautiful Letdown, they give the project a refresh, welcoming artists to reimagine many of the album’s tracks — including this vibey take on “On Fire.” “Hearts Like Mine” hitmaker Andress supplies her smooth, serene voice to this track, working with her longtime co-producer Sam Ellis to bring a more polished, cleaner rendering than the original, but one that still evokes a crush-struck yearning.