7 Must-Hear New Country Songs: Chris Stapleton, Chris Young, Sam Barber & More

This week, Chris Stapleton roars mightily with a new bluesy-rocker, and Chris Young interpolates a classic David Bowie riff in his latest release. Meanwhile, Tanner Adell deftly fuses R&B vibes and Western imagery in her latest and Sam Barber offers a sweetly romantic acoustic ballad.

Chris Stapleton, “White Horse”

Earlier this year, Stapleton brought his commanding voice to a global stage, performing the national anthem at the Super Bow and both headlining his own shows and opening concerts for George Strait on the road.

Here, he gives listeners a sample of his upcoming album Higher, due in November. Written by the country star with Semisonic’s Dan Wilson, this is classic Stapleton — a bluesy moan that slowly burns its way into a hard-charging rocker, aided and abetted by Stapleton’s bruising voice.

Sam Barber, “All That I Have”

Barber’s amiable vocal, rippling acoustic guitar and a gentle tone are hallmarks of this hearty, romantic ballad. “I didn’t have a dime or a dollar in these old jeans/ But your hand in my hand is all that I’d ever ask,” he sings, grateful for a lover whose devotion runs deeper than money or finer things. The Missouri native has over 780,000 followers on TikTok. He wrote this track with Carlton Anderson and Wesley Davis, with production by Eddie Spear.

Tanner Adell, “Buckle Bunny”

Here, Columbia Records artist Adell takes a derogatory term meant to refer to groupies that follow cowboys, and infuses it with pride and swagger. Reminiscent of the blockbuster “Old Town Road,” in that it links traditionally rural and Western imagery (“I drive my own truck … rhinestone hats emblazoned with Kentucky”) with hip-hop signifiers, 808s and flashes of rambling banjos, this track vibrates with confidence, a sure-fire party-starter. “Buckle Bunny” is the title track from Adell’s new EP, which also includes the tracks “I Hate Texas” and “FU-150.”

Chris Young, “Young Love & Saturday Nights”

Young’s latest borrows the guitar riff from the 1974 David Bowie classic “Rebel Rebel.” But make no mistake — since his 2006 debut, Young’s canon of traditional-leaning country songs has been consistent, and he extends it here, embedding the riff Into the melody of this ode to trucks and weekend romances, which also showcases Young’s baritone twang. Young is a co-producer on the track with Corey Crowder and Chris DeStefano, while the song was written by Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure and Josh Thompson, with the late Bowie earning a writer credit on the song as well.

Zach Top, “Justa Jonesin”

Add Top to the list of artists such as Cody Johnson and Jon Pardi who are proud in their allegiance to ’90s country. This barroom anthem finds him listing off all the things that are not his reasons for frequenting a favored bar — whether it be whiskey, guitars, or neon lights — but rather a potential lover who’s caught his eye. Top has the kind of undeniably country twang that sounds readymade for boot-scootin’ honkytonkers like this.

O.N.E the Duo, “Superpower”

“Being a woman Is a superpower,” mother-daughter duo Tekitha and Prana Supreme sing, their sultry voices celebrate female empowerment over rolling electronic loops, throbbing percussion and handclaps. At moments, this thoroughly R&B-laced pop track recalls the glossy sheen of early Destiny’s Child, as chants of “Power Up!” further ramp up the choruses. “Superpower” was written by O.N.E the Duo with Shane Stevens and Nash Overstreet. The pair’s new album is due Aug. 11.

Southall, “By Surprise”

Formerly known as the Read Southall Band, the group recently rebranded to simply Southall. Written by the the group’s drummer, Reid Barber, this psychedelic slice of grunge-inflected, swampy rock that highlights the group’s versatility previews Southall’s upcoming self-titled album, out Sept. 22. Lyrically, it comes packed with a consequential message to take life as it comes and to welcome the moments that take you “by surprise.”