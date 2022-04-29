First Country: New Music From Lindsay Ell, Darius Rucker, Chris Young & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week.

Lindsay Ell, “Right on Time”

One of Lindsay Ell’s most impactful releases to date, this track is an anthem for anyone who feels like they are running out of chances to find true love. Her syncopated vocals bolster poppy production and her signature blistering guitar work, making for a potent reminder to celebrate the present and not worry about sticking to any preconceived timeline.

Darius Rucker, “Same Beer Different Problem”

Darius Rucker returns with his signature jaunty uptempo songs with his latest, a Ross Copperman-produced track that catalogs modern-day progress and problems, from driverless cars, 5G, grandma eating gummies and more. Throughout, he takes the view that sometimes it’s the time-honored ways that are best at dealing with life’s challenges: namely, laughing and downing a beer. The song was penned by Tofer Brown, Sarah Buxton and Old Dominion’s Brad Tursi.

Chris Young feat. Old Dominion, “Everybody Needs a Song”

“When we can’t find the words/ the radio can,” Chris Young sings, teaming with Old Dominion for this ode to the power of music. Whether it’s a slow song for a first dance, a laid-back song to drink to, or “Lean on Me” when in need of a friend, this song pays homage to how the right song can offer up the perfect soundtrack for every moment. The song is included on the upcoming deluxe version of Young’s Famous Friends album, out June 3.

Ray Fulcher, “All Gas No Brakes”

Ray Fulcher has been “all gas and no brakes” since his younger days racing his truck against a mouthy kid’s Camaro down main street. He takes that same hard-charging, “wide open” approach to life and love, even when that means some recklessness and disappointment. But here, he offers up an assurance that he might end up emotionally wrecked at times, but he’s not quitting and not slowing down when it comes to fighting for someone he loves. The sparkling production and careening guitar work add to Fulcher’s easy-going vocal on this one, which was written by Fulcher, Jordan Walker and Zach Abend.

Easton Corbin, “I Can’t Decide”

Easton Corbin celebrates all the facets of his lover on this fun number. Whether she’s dressed up in a candlelit, fancy restaurant or dressed down in jeans and boots, sitting on the back of a pickup truck on a backroad on a star-filled night, he’s happy as long as he’s with the one he loves. Corbin’s vocals are as easygoing and engaging as ever on the radio-ready track.

Jake Owen, “1X1”

He thought he would always be the eligible bachelor, until “1×1” his lover broke down all his emotional roadblocks. Now, there is a 5×7 photo of Jake Owen with his lover on the wall of their home, and a 4×4 in the driveway. Meanwhile, from naming babies and enjoying life with his family, now he finds himself counting his blessings one by one. A sweet romantic ode with a clever hook, and as always, Owen’s warm, earnest vocal sells it spectacularly.