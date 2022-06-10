First Country: New Music From Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina, King Calaway & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week.

Chris Lane feat. Lauren Alaina, “Dancin’ in the Moonlight”

Chris Lane enlists Lauren Alaina for this boppy country-pop confection, penned by Jesse Frasure, Sherman Kelly and Brett Tyler. The song’s catchy chorus is of course based on the hit 1972 King Harvest song, and highlights the pair’s effortlessly joyous, effervescent vocals.

Jillian Jacqueline feat. Charlie Worsham, “The Ocean”

Pulsating rhythm is balanced by the simmering, unhurried harmonies of Jacqueline and Charlie Worsham. One of Jacqueline’s smoothest pop-leaning releases to date, it also feels the most unique to her own singular artistry. Jacqueline co-wrote this excellent track with Tofer Brown and Hillary Lindsey, comparing fleeting past loves with a current meaningful relationship.

King Calaway, “When I Get Home”

Zac Brown Band lead singer Zac Brown is a co-writer and producer on the new track, and welcomed the group to debut their new release onstage during CMA Fest on Thursday evening (June 9). This shimmering, softly remorseful track finds a wayward lover pleading for grace and reconciliation. It also makes the most of the sterling harmonies from King Calaway’s Chris Deaton, Simon Dumas, Chad Michael Jervis and Caleb Miller. A star-making release from this group.

Lily Rose, “I’d Be You”

This remorseful banger finds Rose acknowledging that if not for her own shortcomings, she’d be the one taking her lover home. Instead, she’s left watching her ex find a new romance. “If I have gave her my heart/ Instead of hell all the time, I’d be you,” she sings to her ex’s new darling. This track was written by Hillary Lindsey, Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy and Mark Holman.

Dalton Dover, “Hear About a Girl”

Dover’s voice is both intimate and commanding on this track, encapsulating the early wonder, penetrating sorrow and hopeful reconciliation that come with a relationship that’s found, lost and found again. The song was written by Adam Craig, Michael Carter and Jim McCormick.

Coffey Anderson, “Blessed” (Video)

Texas native Anderson takes the meaning behind this new track to heart in this video, which features the singer-songwriter surprising unsuspecting Nashvillians with various acts of kindness, from buying gas for a military veteran, to bringing meals to members of the community. The song itself carries an early-2000s country vibe, woven with themes of gratitude and positivity, and highlights Anderson’s stone-cold country vocal. The song is included on Anderson’s upcoming EP Come On With It, out June 17.