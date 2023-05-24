Brad Paisley & Wynonna Judd Join Jack Johnson as BeachLife Ranch Headliners

BeachLife Ranch organizer Allen Sanford promised attendees a more country-oriented festival in 2023, only to throw fans a curveball with the announcement of Jack Johnson as a headliner for Beachlife Ranch, coming to Redondo Beach, Calif., Sept. 22-24, during the fourth annual staging of his mainstay Beachlife festival last month.

While Johnson is massively popular in the surfer’s paradise locale known regionally as the South Bay — a beach region of Los Angeles that runs along the Santa Monica Bay from Palos Verdes to Playa del Rey — he’s not exactly known for singing about pickup trucks or Tulsa honky tonks. Sanford later told Billboard that Johnson was a longtime bucket-list booking and that additional artists from Nashville and the Americana and Outlaw genres would be announced in the following weeks.

Earlier Wednesday (May 24), Sanford delivered on the promise with a lineup featuring Nashville royalty Wynonna Judd and Brad Paisley, who is headlining the last night of the festival. The lineup includes “Hippies and Cowboys” outlaw Cody Jinks, Georgia southern rockers Blackberry Smoke, popular Americana band Avett Brothers, and legendary producer Shooter Jennings, who is reviving the legacy of the famed Highwaymen, which included his late father Waylon Jennings. Sanford also booked Keb’ Mo’, The Brothers Comatose, Chris Isaak, Parmalee, Easton Corbin, The Marshall Tucker Band, Amanda Shires and more.

BeachLife’s exclusive dining SideStage Experience, which provides fans the opportunity to be seated onstage (literally) and served a delicious meal from a celebrity chef while their favorite musicians perform, will also be a core element of BeachLife Ranch and this year will incorporate a Southern flair, featuring smoked meats and BBQ options. The festival grounds will also host art installations, on-site activations highlighting various philanthropic causes, eco-friendly and sustainable initiatives, as well as brand partner gifting and local boutique shopping.

Three-day and Weekend Warrior passes are available for general admission, GA+, VIP and higher-end Outlaw and Admiral Passes are on sale now at BeachLifeRanch.com. GA tickets are available now starting at $429 (plus fees) for a 3-day pass. All ages are welcome and children ages 6 and under are free with ticketed adult. For detailed descriptions of ticket options, please visit: www.beachliferanch.com/ticket-types.