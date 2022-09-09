Avril Lavigne Honors Shania Twain With ‘No One Needs to Know’ Performance at ACM Honors: Watch

During the recent ACM Honors, held at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, ACM Poet’s Award recipient Shania Twain was feted by multiple artists, including Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne.

Twain, who has seen three of her albums certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America, is a co-writer on the bulk of her own hits, including “Any Man of Mine,” “From This Moment On,” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Twain was one of two recipients of the ACM Poet’s Award, along with Sonny Throckmorton (known for penning songs including Merle Haggard’s “The Way I Am” and George Strait’s “The Cowboy Rides Away”).

“Girlfriend” and “Complicated” hitmaker Lavigne — who, like Twain, is from Canada — honored Twain with a performance of Twain’s 1996 song “No One Needs to Know,” a No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.

“You should have gone into country music,” Twain told Lavigne following the performance. Lavigne also paid homage to Twain’s signature leopard outfit from her “That Don’t Impress Me Much” video by donning her own hooded leopard-print ensemble for the performance.

Twain’s previous ACM Awards honors include top new female vocalist and album of the year (for The Woman in Me) wins, as well as taking home the coveted ACM entertainer of the year honor in 2000.

Others celebrated during this year’s ACM Honors included Miranda Lambert (honored with the ACM Triple Crown honor), Morgan Wallen (the Milestone Award winner), HARDY (ACM songwriter of the year) and Chris Stapleton (the ACM spirit award winner).

The ACM Honors will air Tuesday (Sept. 13) on Fox. Watch Lavigne’s tribute to Twain in the video above.