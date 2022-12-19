Ashley McBryde, Tanya Tucker & More Slated to Join The Judds: The Final Tour 2023 Dates

Wynonna will once again welcome a slate of her fellow artists and friends for the upcoming 2023 leg of The Judds: The Final Tour.

Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker will join her for select dates on the tour, while Martina McBride will return to open all upcoming tour dates. The Judds: The Final Tour dates for 2023, produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, will launch Jan. 26 in Hershey, Penn.

“What I can think of to say is that I am looking so forward to being out on the road again, and that I am absolutely thrilled to have my friends joining me for this next tour,” Wynonna said via a statement. “I’m so grateful to the fans that they want more, and I’m anxious to be with everybody again.”

The country star opted to continue with the tour as a tribute following the death of her mother and musical partner Naomi Judd. The country legend died at age 76 on April 30, just one day before The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Judds: The Final Tour had been initially announced prior to Naomi’s passing.

Several of the artists chosen joining Wynonna on the tour previously joined her and her sister Ashley Judd to honor their late mother during a public memorial service that aired on CMT, and was held at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. McBride spoke during the memorial, while McBryde performed “Love Is Alive,” and Little Big Town delivered “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days).” During the service, Carlile teamed with Wynonna for a stirring rendition of “The Rose.”

One of the most successful duos in country music history, The Judds notched 14 No. 1 hits on Billboard‘s Hot Country Singles chart.