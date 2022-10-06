Ashley McBryde Invited by Garth Brooks to Become Newest Grand Ole Opry Member

Singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde received one of country music’s most coveted invitations on Thursday (Oct. 6), when Garth Brooks surprised her during an interview on CBS Mornings with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry. Oct. 6 also marks Brooks’ 32nd anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member, having been inducted on Oct. 6, 1990.

McBryde was appearing on the morning show to promote her latest album, the collaborative project Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, when Brooks appeared on a video feed from the Grand Ole Opry stage. “We’re at the Grand Ole Opry, I’m standing on the circle of wood where you’ve [stood]. Ms. Ashley McBryde, on behalf of the Opry and myself as an Opry member — I’m going to try not to cry,” Brooks said, wiping away a tear. “We would love for you to consider becoming the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

Four-time Grammy nominee McBryde was immediately emotional at the surprise invite, answering Brooks’ invitation by saying, “It would be a great joy and honor of my life, thank you.”

“It’s the longest living family in music history. You belong in it, we need you. You’ll make us stronger for decades to come,” Brooks said. “I love you, congratulations, it couldn’t happen to a sweeter person.”

Grabbing a tissue from a nearby tissue box, McBryde summed up what the Opry invite means to her. “There’s Grammys and there’s being a member of the Grand Ole Opry are two of the greatest things that could happen to you as an entertainer,” she shared. “I’ve always said that I will earn it, and this is a pretty surreal moment.”

“It’s the respect they show for the Opry and the respect they show for country music. This is the longest living family in music history,” Brooks said. “This will be until the day they put you in the ground. You will be part of the coolest show on the planet.”

Warner Music Nashville artist McBryde made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 2017, and earned her breakthrough with songs “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega” and “Girl Goin’ Nowhere.” She recently scored her first No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hit with her Carly Pearce collaboration “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” and is nominated for five trophies heading into November’s CMA Awards.

An official Opry induction date for McBryde has not yet been announced.

Trisha Yearwood previously recorded the McBryde-penned “Bible and a .44” on her 2019 album Every Girl, while Brooks included a version of McBryde’s “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” on his 2018 album Triple Live.

Watch Brooks’ invitation to McBryde above.