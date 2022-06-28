Ashley McBryde to Take ‘A Few Weeks’ Off the Road Due to Personal Reasons

Ashley McBryde is taking some time away from the road for a few weeks due to personal reasons, her team shared Tuesday (June 28) via McBryde’s official Facebook page.

“Thank you for all the well wishes. For personal reasons, Ashley will not be performing for a few weeks,” the statement reads. “We will share more details regarding when she will be back on the road as soon as they become available. She wants you to know that she loves you all and misses you and will be back soon stronger than ever! — Team Ashley”

McBryde played CMA Fest in Nashville a few weeks ago and performed “Love Is Alive” during the public memorial for the late Naomi Judd in May. According to McBryde’s official site, the singer-songwriter’s next show is set for July 14 in Charleston, South Carolina, as part of Dierks Bentley’s Beers on Me Tour, with additional shows throughout the United States and Canada. McBryde’s tour dates also list an upcoming performance as part of the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Mich., in late July

Last September, McBryde was forced to postpone a few concerts after sustaining injuries in a horseback riding accident in Montana. According to a detailed account from McBryde, she fell off a horse and landed on her head, resulting in a concussion and the need for stitches. At the time, McBryde postponed shows as she was “not able to walk without assistance.”

Last year, McBryde released the EP Never Will: Live From a Distance, which followed her 2020 acclaimed album, Never Will. In May, she earned her first No. 1 hit on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart with the Carly Pearce collaboration “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” which appeared on Pearce’s 2021 album 29: Written in Stone.