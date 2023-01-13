×
Apple TV+ Prepping ‘My Kind of Country’ Music Competition Series

Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, Orville Peck will feature on the show, along with Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves.

Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves
Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves Courtesy of Apple

Apple TV+ will boot scoot into the reality music competition space on March 24 with the launch of My Kind of Country. The series will feature country stars Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and masked crooner Orville Peck as scouts who will search the world to find the next big country star. In addition, executive producers actress Reese Witherspoon and singer Kacey Musgraves will be featured in the series.

The show was described in Friday’s (Jan. 13) release as, “a fresh take on a competition series, breaking down barriers in country music by providing an extraordinary opportunity to diverse and innovative artists from around the world.” The three A-list scouts will choose a roster of up-and-coming artists, who they will invite to Nashville to showcase their sounds for the panel in a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime shot at stardom.

The winner of the eight-episode series will receive what is described as a “life-changing prize” from Apple Music that will include “unprecedented support and exposure on the platform.”

In addition to Witherspoon and Musgraves, the show’s other executive producers include Hello Sunshine’s Sara Rea and Lauren Neustadter; Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen; Emmy-nominated showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra (The Masked Singer, Dancing With the Stars); and Done + Dusted’s Katy Mullan (The Disney Family Singalong, The Little Mermaid Live!). Emmy-winner Adam Blackstone (Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Faith Hill) is the series’ music director.

