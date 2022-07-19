Apple Music to Stream Luke Combs North Carolina Concert: Exclusive

Luke Combs will return to his home state to perform at Coyote Joe’s in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 28, and the concert will be available to stream exclusively on Apple Music on Aug. 24, via the Apple Music Live series.

The concert will stream exclusively via Apple Music in over 165 countries on Aug. 24, starting at 7 p.m. PST, and the full performance will be available to stream on-demand on Apple Music following the initial broadcast.

Explore Explore Luke Combs See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Combs is the latest artist to take part in the series, which launched earlier this year with a “One Night Only” performance from Harry Styles in New York, and has previously featured performances Lil Durk and Mary J. Blige.

“Apple Music has been a big part of helping me get my music out to my fans, so I jumped at the idea of being able to play a special live show for them to enjoy,” Combs said via a statement. “I also couldn’t think of a better place to do it than back home in North Carolina at Coyote Joe’s – a venue that I have lots of great memories at. I’m really looking forward to playing the full album live for the fans and everyone being able to watch it on August 24!”

Combs recently released his third studio album, Growin’ Up, which debuted atop Billboard’s Country Album chart, and at No. 2 on the all-genre Hot 100. Meanwhile, Combs also holds the record for the biggest country song of all time on Apple Music by first-day streams worldwide with his hit “Forever After All.” His recent single “The Kind of Love We Make” recently became his third hit to reach the top 10 of the Global Daily Top 100.

In addition to his continued career surge, the reigning CMA entertainer of the year and his wife Nicole recently welcomed their first child, son Tex Lawrence, on Father’s Day.