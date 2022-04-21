Ann Wilson & Vince Gill Take on Queen’s ‘Love of My Life’: Listen

Ann Wilson and Vince Gill have teamed up for a cover of Queen‘s “Love of My Life,” featured on Wilson’s upcoming album Fierce Bliss, out April 29 via Silver Lining Music.

“‘Love of My Life’ is a beautiful song about endless love,” Wilson said via a statement. “It was my honor to duet with Vince Gill on this song; an unforgettable experience for which I’m grateful!”

Of bringing Gill in to sing on the song, Wilson added, “I had the idea for the Queen song ‘Love of My Life’ as a duet, so I just tried to picture who would be ‘the male angel’ that would sing the other part of it. I thought how great the song would be if it was stripped down and just sung with soul, and it had to be Vince Gill because he’s got that voice, that soul.”

“Love of My Life” was included on British rock band Queen’s 1975 album A Night at the Opera, and Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury was the sole writer on the track. It ultimately went on to peak at No. 23 on Billboard‘s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart in 2018; the chart launched in 2009.

Fierce Bliss is Wilson’s third solo full-length album, and the first since 2018’s Immortal. Other artists who worked on Fierce Bliss include Kenny Wayne Shepherd on “Bridge of Sighs” and “Missionary Man,” as well as Warren Haynes (Allman Brothers Band/Gov’t Mule) on “Gladiator” and “Angel’s Blues,” both of which he helped produce.

Throughout his nearly four decades in music, Country Music Hall of Fame member Gill has become one of music’s most sought-after collaborators, in addition to his sterling solo work. Gill, a two-time CMA entertainer of the year winner, has earned hits for collaborations with Reba McEntire (“The Heart Won’t Lie”), Dolly Parton (“I Will Always Love You”), Brooks & Dunn and Sheryl Crow (“Burning Bridges”), and Rosanne Cash (“If It Weren’t For Him”), among others.