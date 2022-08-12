Amy Grant Postpones More Concert Dates After Sustaining Concussion in Bike Accident

Amy Grant performs onstage for Georgia On My Mind at Ryman Auditorium on May 10, 2022 in Nashville.

Singer-songwriter Amy Grant has postponed additional previously scheduled concert dates in September and October, due to the need for more time to recover from her injuries sustained in a bicycle accident on July 27.

Grant’s manager, Jennifer Cooke, said via a statement: “Amy is getting stronger every day. Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals. However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and build her stamina. She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals start for the fall dates.”

As previously reported by Billboard, Grant was hospitalized after falling while on a bike ride with friends in Nashville. Grant was wearing a helmet when the accident happened. Still, Grant suffered a concussion, and various cuts and abrasions during the fall.

Cooke notes that Grant will return to touring for her upcoming Christmas tour with Michael W. Smith, as well as her annual Christmas at the Ryman residency with husband and fellow artist Vince Gill. Gill previously canceled three concerts following Grant’s accident.

“Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident,” Cooke added. “She feels the impact of the collective good will extended her way.”

The postponed concert dates are being rescheduled for February through April 2023, with tickets to be honored at the new show dates.

Grant is also one of five honorees for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, which also includes actor-filmmaker George Clooney; singer Gladys Knight; composer, conductor and educator Tania León; and rock band U2. The Honors Gala will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4 at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. It will be recorded for broadcast on CBS at a later date (usually late December).

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of her 1997 album Behind the Eyes, and Grant will release a 30-song, triple vinyl album on Sept. 9 to commemorate the anniversary.