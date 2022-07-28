Amy Grant Hospitalized Following Bicycle Accident in Nashville

Amy Grant is in stable condition after being involved in a bicycle accident on Wednesday (July 27) in Nashville, a PR rep for the singer confirms to Billboard.

The six-time Grammy winner fell while on a bicycle ride with friends, and was hospitalized at Vanderbilt Hospital, where she was treated for cuts and abrasions. Grant, who was wearing a helmet when the accident occurred, is staying a second night at the hospital for observation and treatment, the rep says.

Explore Explore Amy Grant See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Later this year, Grant will take part in the Kennedy Center Honors as one of this year’s five honorees. The recipients who will be honored at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C., include Grant, actor/filmmaker George Clooney; singer Gladys Knight; composer, conductor and educator Tania León, and rock band U2.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honors,” Grant said via a statement soon after the Kennedy Center Honors were announced. “Through the years, I’ve watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other. I cannot wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends, and family. Thank you for widening the circle to include all of us.”

Grant is also set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album Behind The Eyes when she releases the 30-song, triple vinyl album on Sept. 9. The new project features the 12 tracks from the original album, completely remastered, as well as 18 bonus tracks, b-sides, demo recordings, and two newly reimagined tracks from producer Keith Thomas. Behind The Eyes, released in 1997, contained the crossover hit “Takes a Little Time,” as well as “I Will Be Your Friend,” and won a GMA Dove Award for pop/contemporary album of the year.