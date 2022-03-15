Amazon Music’s ‘For Love & Country’ Highlights Black Artists Changing Country Music

“Country music is my life, it’s everything,” says singer-songwriter Reyna Roberts in the trailer for the upcoming Amazon Music documentary For Love & Country, which premieres April 7. “People ask me why did I choose country music? Country music chose me.”

The upcoming documentary highlights the past and present contributions of Black artists to country music, and focuses on the personal stories of today’s newcomers who are bringing change to the genre.

“I’ve always believed in the old saying, ‘if you can see it, you can be it,’” says singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton, who recently performed the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl and is featured in the film. “However, it’s no secret there has been a lack of representation of Black artists in mainstream country music for years. That’s why I hope little Black girls growing up now can see us, artists like Brittney, Reyna, Amythyst, Allison, Valerie, Frankie and me, and know they have a place here in country music. We all do.”

Guyton, who is signed with Universal Music Group Nashville, is also a current triple Grammy nominee, for her album Remember Her Name and its title track. The album also contains “Black Like Me,” an intensely personal look at Guyton’s own experiences with racism, a song she released following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.

The film highlights numerous Black artists, like Guyton and Roberts, who are forging their own musical paths within the country and Americana genres. Jimmie Allen recently earned his third Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 hit with the Brad Paisley collaboration “Freedom Was a Highway,” earned new artist of the year at last year’s CMA Awards and is a current Grammy best new artist nominee. In 2019, Blanco Brown released the viral hit “The Git Up,” which went on to be certified 3x multi-platinum by the RIAA. Brown followed it with the No. 1 Country Airplay collaboration “Just The Way” with group Parmalee.

Breland, who was recently named Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Artist, earned a Platinum-certified hit with “My Truck,” and has followed with a string of collaborations with Keith Urban (“Out The Cage”), Nelly and Blanco Brown (“High Horse”), Dierks Bentley and HARDY (the Country Airplay top 5 hit “Beers on Me”), and his latest, “Praise the Lord” featuring Thomas Rhett. Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Shy Carter is known for penning songs such as Sugarland’s “Stuck Like Glue” and Kane Brown’s “Heaven,” in addition to releasing his own music. Brittney Spencer released the sterling EP Compassion and has been featured as a performer on programs including the Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Association Awards. She also embarked on her first headlining tour this year and opened shows for Reba McEntire. Following Floyd’s death in 2020, Sony Music Nashville artist Willie Jones released “American Dream,” a clear-eyed look at what it means to be Black in America.

The documentary also highlights the careers of Valerie June, Amythyst Kiah and Allison Russell. Kiah and Russell collaborated (alongside Rhiannon Giddens and Leyla McCalla) on the album Songs of Our Native Daughters, before each released their own Grammy-nominated solo music. June has released albums including 2017’s The Order of Time and her 2021 album The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers. In 2013, June was also a featured vocalist during Eric Church’s performance of “Like Jesus Does” at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The film also honors trailblazer and singer-songwriter Frankie Staton, who co-founded the Black Country Music Association in the mid-1990s. The group helped promote a community of aspiring country music artists of color in Nashville.

“This film is our collective story, in our own words,” Spencer said in a statement. “We’re all carving our own unique paths. We’ve all got our own dreams and challenges, and our own ways of navigating them. I hope when people see this film, they better understand the conversation of race in country music. I hope it humanizes the discussed issues and puts a crowd of Black, beautiful faces to a topic the public has heavily engaged and debated, particularly over the last two years. I’m happy to be a part and share my story.”

Others featured in the documentary include rapper Mike Floss, Davidson County criminal court clerk and former vice mayor Howard Gentry, academic/author Amanda Marie Martinez, and journalist/author Andrea Williams.

“What I’ve come to realize is country music as a genre is just as complex as this country itself,” said the project’s director, Joshua Kissi, via a statement. “Now is the moment to stand up for the voices that have always mattered throughout time, especially the musicians who didn’t get the credit when it was due.”

“In telling this story, it was imperative for us to amplify the personal narratives of these wonderfully diverse country artists, because in them lie the stories of Black contributions to the genre,” said Raymond Roker, global head of editorial for Amazon Music. “These are also very universal stories of acceptance, being welcomed into spaces we choose to occupy despite how open the door is to us, and how stories and history can become marginalized over time. The title of the film is also a reminder that these artists have all come from a place of love, adoration, and even reverence for country music’s past, its heroes, and contributors across the spectrum.”

In addition to releasing the trailer, Amazon Music has released an Amazon Original acoustic version of Kiah’s “Black Myself,” with additional Amazon Original songs from artists featured in the film to roll out over the next few weeks.

For Love & Country was produced by DPM Projects and Pizza Night. The documentary is just the latest country music-focused programming from Amazon Music. On March 7, Amazon Prime Video livestreamed the Academy of Country Music Awards, making history as the first major music awards show to be exclusively livestreamed. The awards show was hosted by Dolly Parton, Allen and Gabby Barrett.