Alan Jackson Named Artist of a Lifetime for CMT ‘Artists of the Year’ Celebration: Exclusive

Alan Jackson is set to be honored with CMT’s artist of a lifetime accolade, presented by Ram Trucks, during the upcoming 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony. The 90-minute special will premiere Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on CMT, from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Also being feted during the Artists of the Year ceremony are Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson and Carly Pearce.

“I believe I’ve made more videos than just about anybody, and I know how important they have been in bringing my songs to life for the fans, so thank you CMT for all the years and for this sweet honor,” Jackson said via a statement. “I’m very proud.”

Previous artist of a lifetime honorees are Randy Travis (2021), Reba McEntire (2019), Loretta Lynn (2018), Shania Twain (2016), Kenny Rogers (2015) and Merle Haggard (2014).

In 1989, Jackson made his debut entry on Billboard’s country charts with “Blue Blooded Woman,” which failed to crack the top 40. However, Jackson quickly rebounded, notching top 5 singles with “Here in the Real World,” “Wanted” and “Chasin’ that Neon Rainbow,” before earning a string of chart-toppers in 1991 with “I’d Love You All Over Again,” “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” and “Someday.” To date, he’s earned 26 No. 1 Billboard country hits, also including “Where I Come From,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Drive (For Daddy Gene)” and “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning).” He’s earned 51 top 10 hits and charted 84 song entries on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. Jackson became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1991 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017. He has 16 Country Music Association Awards wins to his credit, including three CMA entertainer of the year trophies. Last year, Jackson released his 25th album, Where Have You Gone, and is currently on his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour.

“We’re honored to recognize the incomparable Alan Jackson as this year’s CMT ‘Artist of a Lifetime.’ For almost forty years, his traditional sound, iconic voice and beloved catalog of music has captivated audiences across the globe and his talent as a recording artist and songwriter are simply unmatched,” shared CMT producers. “From his early beginnings in Newnan, Georgia, to selling out the world’s largest stages, Alan has led fans on a musical journey with quiet and humble determination. As his songs continue to inspire generations of fans, we are privileged to celebrate his lifetime of accomplishments.”

Jackson has appeared on numerous CMT shows, and was honored as a CMT Giant in 2008. In 2014, he received the inaugural impact award at the CMT Music Awards.