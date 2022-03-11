Alan Jackson Sets ‘Last Call’ Headlining Tour for 2022

Country Music Hall of Fame member Alan Jackson will hit the road this summer for his “Last Call: One More for the Road” Tour, which launches in June and runs through early October. The first show on the trek will be June 24 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Miss. and the tour is slated to wrap on Oct. 8 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Along the way, Jackson will make stops in Dallas, Phoenix, Atlantic City and other cities.

The tour, promoted by Live Nation, will mark Jackson’s first road trip since revealing a health diagnosis last fall, when he let fans in on his battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative nerve condition that impacts the peripheral nervous system and causes balance problems.

Jackson, a three-time CMA Awards entertainer of the year winner, said in a statement, “I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride, who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could. I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow. I’ll try to do as much as I can, but if I’m comin’ your way, come see me…”

The set list is sure to be filled with the numerous hits Jackson has notched during his three decades in music, such as “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Here in the Real World,” “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning),” “Chattahoochie,” and more. Tickets for most of the shows will go on sale on March 18. Jackson will also partner with CID Entertainment/OnLocation to offer VIP experiences at his 2022 shows.

Additionally, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, which funds research for Charcot-Marie-Tooth drug development.

Last year, Jackson released the 21-track album Where Have You Gone?, marking his first new collection since 2015. Jackson was the sole writer of the bulk of the songs on the project, including the title track and two songs he penned for his daughter’s weddings: “I Do” and “You’ll Always Be My Baby.”

See a list of Jackson’s tour dates below:

June 24: Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

June 25: Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

July 29: St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 30: Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

Aug. 12: Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena **

Aug. 13: Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena **

Aug. 26: Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 27: Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 9: Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Sept. 10: Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 16: Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 17: Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 30: Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ++

Oct. 1: Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Oct. 7: Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Oct. 8: Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena