Country Group Alabama Is Reviving the June Jam Charity Event After a 26-Year Hiatus

Country Music Hall of Fame band Alabama is set to revive its annual June Jam charity event after a 26-year hiatus, returning to its roots in Fort Payne, Ala., at the VFW Fairgrounds on June 3. Alabama’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry will headline the event, with special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

Alabama’s Fan Appreciation Week will also be held in the days leading up to June Jam, with events including a talent contest, a songwriters concert, a brunch at Cook Castle for the Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation, and “Fandemonium” at Owen’s farm. Additionally, a public celebration of life event will be held to honor the late Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook, who died in November 2022 at age 73 following a battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

When the first June Jam benefit concert was held in 1982, more than 30,000 fans attended. By 1991, the event was bringing 67,000 fans to Fort Payne, resulting in one of the most well-attended country music events across the nation. The event has raised more than $15 million for charities, and has hosted entertainers including Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Charley Pride, Charlie Daniels, Alan Jackson, The Judds, Tim McGraw, Trisha Yearwood and Willie Nelson.

“Our wishes are that Fort Payne will take June Jam and it will go on forever,” lead singer Randy Owen said via a statement. “We lost Jeff, and when me and Teddy are gone, hopefully the city will continue with the June Jam. We want this to continue to help the city, the town, the state, and just help people in general.”

Alabama Fan Club presale ticket purchases are available now via ticketmaster.com, while tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 1 at 10 a.m. CT via ticketmaster.com and at the Alabama Fan Club & Museum in Fort Payne, Ala. June Jam is presented by Outback Presents and Tony Conway Entertainment.

The group’s hometown of Fort Payne recently honored the band with the V.I. Prewett Lifetime Achievement Award from the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, recognizing the group for its decades of giving back to the community.