Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker & More to Perform at ACM Party for a Cause

The Academy of Country Music’s ACM Party for a Cause will return to Nashville again this year, and is set for Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Ascend Amphitheater.

Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker, Blanco Brown, Travis Denning, Sara Evans and Caylee Hammack are among the newly announced performers for the event, with more participating artists to be announced soon.

“We’re so excited to be back in Music City for our second year of Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater. Just like last year, we plan to bring the party to Nashville during a great night of music all for a good cause,” said Lyndsay Cruz, ACM Lifting Lives executive director, via a statement. “We’re so grateful to the artists who participate in this show, giving back to the country music community, and giving fans the opportunity to experience a show they can’t see anywhere else.”

ACM’s Party for a Cause will be held one day prior to the 15th annual ACM Honors ceremony, which is set for Aug. 24 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain and Morgan Wallen are among those who will be feted during the ACM Honors event.

Proceeds from the ACM Party for a Cause will benefit the ACM’s philanthropic arm, ACM Lifting Lives, which offers aid to those in need, with a focus on health-related initiatives. General on-sale tickets for ACM Party for a Cause will become available Friday, June 24, via Ticketmaster. A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available, which will include access to an early, dedicated entry to the event, premium seating in the first four rows, as well as access to a VIP lounge with a private bar.