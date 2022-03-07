Old Dominion Thanks Dolly Parton for Paying Tribute to Ukraine at 2022 ACM Awards

Old Dominion accept the Group of the Year award onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards took place in Las Vegas on Monday (March 7) night, hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Parton opened the show by sending “hope and love” to Ukraine amidst an ongoing invasion from Russian forces. “I don’t want to be political and this is not. I’d rather pass a kidney stone than do that. I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine,” Parton said. “Let’s dedicate this whole show to them and pray for peace around this crazy world.”

It was a move that resonated greatly with Old Dominion. Shortly after winning the ACM Award for vocal group of the year for the fifth year in a row, the Nashville country rockers took the stage to accept the award and shout-out Parton.

After thanking the ACM Awards for the fifth win and assuring everyone they did not take it lightly, the group’s Brad Tursi praised Parton for addressing the ongoing invasion. “So many people here have fought for their dreams,” the guitarist said, “But there are people fighting for their lives right now.” Tursi noted it felt a bit “weird” to celebrate in the midst of the situation, so he appreciated Parton opening the show with by addressing it. “Thank for you saying that,” he concluded.

