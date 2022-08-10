‘Academy of Country Music Honors’ to Air on FOX This Year

Miranda Lambert attends the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas.

The Academy of Country Music Honors will make its return to television as it airs on FOX for the first time this year, on Sept. 13. The 15th annual ACM Honors will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

The event will celebrate several honorees, including ACM triple crown award winner Miranda Lambert, ACM spirit award recipient Chris Stapleton, ACM poet’s award recipient Shania Twain, and ACM milestone award recipient Morgan Wallen.

Reigning ACM female artist of the year and four-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce will host the ceremony for a second year, while Trace Adkins will perform a cover of Hank Williams, Jr.’s “A Country Boy Can Survive,” from the forthcoming FOX country music drama Monarch.

Performers and presenters at this year’s Academy of Country Music Honors include Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, The Warren Brothers, Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, ERNEST, Jesse Frasure, Vince Gill, Ashley Gorley, Mickey Guyton, HARDY, Wynonna Judd, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Wallen, Lainey Wilson and more.

“Country music royalty reigns on FOX this fall, starting with the debut of Monarch, the network’s new drama about the first family of country music, followed by one of country’s most special nights, ACM Honors,” Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and special, FOX Entertainment, said via a statement. “This partnership with the Academy of Country Music marks the return to television for this beloved, star-studded event, giving country fans everywhere all the more reason to call FOX home.”

“We are thrilled to bring one of our industry’s favorite and most poignant nights back to primetime television and to kick off our first-ever ACM partnership with FOX,” said ACM CEO Damon Whiteside via a statement. “Being our 15th anniversary show makes the return to television even more special and a great opportunity to bring ACM Honors to the fans to experience the admiration and respect that our Country community has for its own through emotional tributes and unique performances.”