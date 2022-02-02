Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert & Kane Brown to Headline 2022 Watershed Festival

Morgan Wallen performs live during the Daytime Village at the 2019 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One at the Frank Erwin Center on May 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas.

The Watershed Music and Camping Festival shared its 2022 lineup on Tuesday (Feb. 2), and promises a trio of headlining performances from Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown.

Set for July 29 to July 31 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Wash., The Watershed festival — which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2022 — will welcome several other performers to the festival’s two stages, including Lauren Alaina, Tenille Arts, Callista Clark, Jessie James Decker, current Billboard Country Airplay chart-topper Jordan Davis, Caylee Hammack, LOCASH, Jake Owen, Michael Ray, Chase Rice, Jameson Rodgers, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Tenille Townes, Hailey Whitters and Dee Jay Silver. Additional performers will be announced soon.

Watershed Music and Camping Festival is part of a family of country festivals that also includes Faster Horses (Brooklyn, Mich.), Tortuga Music Festival (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.), TidalWave Festival (Atlantic City Beach, N.J.) and Seven Peaks Music Festival in Colorado. Passes for Watershed Music and Camping Festival will go on sale Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. PT. The festival also offers eight levels of camping options for individuals, groups and families, including standard campsites and terrace glamping.

Brown is continuing on his Blessed & Free Tour, and also has performances at RODEOHOUSTON and Hangout Music Festival, among other festival slots. Lambert will head overseas to perform as part of C2C: Country to Country, before reuniting with Little Big Town to reignite The Bandwagon Tour this summer. Meanwhile, Wallen launches his headlining The Dangerous Tour on Feb. 3, and is also slated to headline several Country Thunder festivals across the United States.

