Mickey Guyton to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI: ‘I Am Shook’

Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI, airing Feb. 13 on NBC as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams at the Rams’ home stadium in Inglewood, Calif., the NFL announced Tuesday (Feb. 1).

The singer-songwriter also shared the news on Instagram, saying, “👏🏾Look👏🏾at👏🏾God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing… So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th! @nfl @nbcsports.”

Also, part of the pre-game musical entertainment will be Jhene Aiko (performing “American the Beautiful”) and gospel duo Mary Mary (with a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing”). Zedd will be DJing during the player warmups. The halftime show will feature multiple hip-hop heavyweights. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are set to take the stage together for the first time in a performance put together in partnership with Pepsi, the NFL, and Roc Nation.

The “Black Like Me” singer has been a staple at awards shows over the past two years. She co-hosted the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards alongside Keith Urban, and performed “Black Like Me” at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where the song earned Guyton her first Grammy nomination, for best country solo performance. Heading into the 2022 Grammy Awards, Guyton is nominated for three additional honors, including best country solo performance and best country song (both for “Remember Her Name”), as well as a best country album nod for her full-length debut album of the same name.

Eric Church did the national anthem honors for the 2021 Super Bowl, alongside Jazmine Sullivan. In recent years, other country music artists have been tapped to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl, including Luke Bryan in 2017 and Carrie Underwood in 2010. The Chicks (then called the Dixie Chicks) did the Super Bowl national anthem duties in 2003, while other country artists to have performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl include Faith Hill (2000), Garth Brooks (1993) and Charley Pride (1974).