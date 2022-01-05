2022 RodeoHouston Sets Performer Lineup

This year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 2022 entertainer lineup is star-packed, with performers from a range of genres, including country, Contemporary Christian, EDM, R&B, pop and more. The multi-week event runs from Feb. 28-March 20 at NRG Stadium.

Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, for King & Country, Sam Hunt, Cody Johnson, Journey, Khalid, Marshmello, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, Gwen Stefani, George Strait, Keith Urban and more are among those announced as performers for this year’s RodeoHouston.

Strait, who will conclude this years RodeoHouston with a show on March 20, will welcome Ashley McBryde as a special guest.

The weekday rodeos will begin at 6:45 p.m. CT, with the entertainer performing at around 8:45 p.m. The NRG Stadium gates open at 6 p.m. Weekend rodeo shows begin at 3:45 p.m. CT, with the entertainer taking the stage at NRG Stadium 5:45 p.m. CT. The NRG Stadium gates open at 3 p.m. On March 20, the George Strait concert will begin at 7 p.m. with a performance from McBryde, while Strait is slated to take the stage at 8 p.m. for a full-length concert.

Strait is among a select few artists honored as part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s Star Trail of Fame, alongside Gene Autry, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, Elvis Presley, Charley Pride, Reba, Roy Rogers and Selena. Strait was inducted in 1996 and rededicated in 2013. Strait has previously performed at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo from 1983-1997, from 2002-2004, 2006-2007, 2013 and 2019.

See the daily performance schedule below:

Feb. 28 : Cody Johnson March 1 : Keith Urban March 2 : Tim McGraw March 3 : for King and Country March 4 : Ricky Martin March 5 : Jon Pardi March 6 : Los Tucanes de Tijuana March 7 : Luke Bryan March 8 : Maren Morris March 9 : Kane Brown March 10 : Journey March 11 : Bun B’s H-Town takeover March 12 : Parker McCollum March 13 : Dierks Bentley March 14 : Sam Hunt March 15 : Gwen Stefani March 16 : Khalid March 17 : Chris Stapleton March 18 : Marshmello March 19 : Brad Paisley March 20 : George Strait with special guest Ashley McBryde



For ticket information, visit rodeohouston.com.