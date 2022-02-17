Willie Nelson, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett Set for 2022 Luck Reunion

Willie Nelson performs during the Farm Aid 2021 music festival at the Xfinity Theatre on Sept. 25, 2021 in Hartford, Conn.

Willie Nelson‘s Luck Reunion will indeed reunite artists and fans on March 17, with more than 40 artists converging at Nelson’s ranch in Spicewood, Texas, just outside of Austin. Luck Reunion celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

“Although we’ve faced the challenges of two years without live music, Team Luck knows how to rally,” said festival organizers in a statement. “We can’t wait to celebrate 10 years of Luck and to see our ‘Luck Family’ return to the stage.”

The 2022 Luck Reunion will feature Willie Nelson and Family, Allison Russell, Adia Victoria, Charley Crockett, Japanese Breakfast, Night Moves, Weyes Blood (solo) and more. Tickets to the event are sold out.

On the eve of the event, Luck Presents will hold the annual Luck Potluck, featuring chefs including Maneet Chauhan, Duff Goldman, Scott Conant and Brian Light, among others. This family style, farm-to-table seated dinner benefits Farm Aid, Wholesome Wave and the Texas Food and Wine Alliance.

This year, Luck Presents is expanding its live events with a Spring Concert Series, marking the first time artists’ own shows will be held on the Luck Ranch. The Spring Concert Series will launch with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, with Danielle Ponder, on March 18. Shakey Graves & Friends will perform March 19, and Modest Mouse will perform April 29.

2022 Luck Reunion lineup: