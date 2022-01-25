Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band & More Set for 2022 iHeartCountry Festival

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band and Maren Morris are among the artists set for this year’s iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One, set for May 7, the event announced Tuesday (Jan. 25).

This year’s performers will also include Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, Cody Johnson and more. iHeartMedia personality Bobby Bones will again host the event, to be held at Austin, Texas’s new Moody Center, which opens in April on the University of Texas campus. The show will broadcast live on iHeartMedia’s country stations and on iheartradio.com on May 7, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

“Country music fans across the country look forward to the iHeartCountry Festival each and every year,” said Rod Phillips, executive vice president of programming for iHeartCountry. “We are thrilled to have such an incredible lineup perform at this year’s show and are especially excited to bring our nationally recognized event to the new Moody Center in Austin for the first time.”

Last year’s lineup included Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Blake Shelton, Walker Hayes and more, as well as a special appearance by George Strait. The 2020 iHeartCountry Festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morris is set to release her third studio album, Humble Quest, on March 25. She recently offered fans an early peek at the project via the first single, “Circles Around This Town,” which traces the singer-songwriter’s early days in Nashville. Meanwhile, Rhett is also slated to release the upcoming album Where We Started, which will include a collaboration with Katy Perry. Last year, Underwood released her first gospel album, My Savior, and notched another No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hit with the Jason Aldean collaboration “If I Didn’t Love You.” Zac Brown Band released their latest album, The Comeback, in October, and earned their 14th No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hit with “Same Boat.”