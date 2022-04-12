Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs Set to Headline 2022 CMA Fest

After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CMA Fest returns in full force to Nashville June 9-12 with such heavy hitters as Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Kane Brown playing the 49th edition.

Spread across multiple stages throughout Nashville, the fest’s headliners at Nissan Stadium’s nightly shows will include Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brown, Luke Bryan, Combs, Russell Dickerson, Alan Jackson, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band and more.

The Chevy Riverfront stage, which features performances from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. each of the four days will include Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, BRELAND, Blanco Brown, HARDY, Maddie & Tae, Scotty McCreery, Niko Moon, Elvie Shane, Matt Stell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes,Lainey Wilson and many more.

Three other outdoor stages — Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park, Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park and Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza — will also highlight dozens of artists all day long, including Cooper Alan, King Calaway, Frank Ray, Restless Road, Roman Alexander, Abby Alexander, Allie Colleen, Caroline Jones, Chris Bandi, Carter Faith, Love and Theft and Brittney Spencer.

Courtesy Photo

“We’ve been waiting two years to host Country Music fans from coast to coast and every corner of the world,” said CMA CEO Sarah Trahern in a statement. “Now we’re two months out and the excitement is palpable! We can hardly wait to bring the country community back together in June.”

Four-day passes for the Nissan Stadium shows range from $235 to $1,433 are available at cmafest.com. A limited number of single-day tickets will also be available starting at $82. Fees and taxes are included.

The four daytime stages are free and open to the public, although this year CMA Fest is selling tickets to Riverside Retreat, which guarantees access to the Chevy Riverfront stage, as well as shaded areas, misting stations, charging for mobile devices and air-conditioned restrooms for $307 for all four days or $98 for single-day tickets.

Nighttime concerts at Ascend Amphtheater and Fan Fair X activities inside the Music City Center will be announced in coming weeks. Artists donate their time to play with a portion of the ticket proceeds going to music education programs throughout the U.S. through the CMA Foundation.