5 Must-Hear New Country Songs: Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Alaina, Gabby Barrett & More

Women lead the way on Billboard‘s roundup of the best new country music this week, including tracks from Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, and a collab between Lainey Wilson and Lauren Alaina.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Carrie Underwood Lainey Wilson See latest videos, charts and news

Carrie Underwood, “Take Me Out”

“Sometimes love gets covered up in life,” Underwood sings on her latest track, carrying on with the ’80s-infused synth-pop jams that filled her 2022 album Denim & Rhinestones. On this swirling, atmospheric track, she yearns for a night focused on heart connections rather than daily routines. Underwood is known for her ceiling-scraping, dynamic vocals, but here, she again demonstrates her superb vocal dexterity, lending her voice more to sultry purrs than rafter-rocking belts.

Related Jimmie Allen Dropped by Record Label After Second Sexual Assault Lawsuit

“Take Me Out” is included on the upcoming deluxe version of Denim & Rhinestones, out Sept. 22.

Lainey Wilson with Lauren Alaina, “Thicc as Thieves”

Lauren Alaina welcomes recent ACM Awards victor Lainey Wilson to join her on this body-affirming, friendship-cementing track.

“We’re thicker than our accents, thicker than our hair/ Thicker than the Georgia and Louisiana air,” they sing on this certified banger of a track, while nodding to recent deluge of attention they have each received online recently for their backsides. Alaina and Wilson have fun with the whole situation, even throwing in a line from Luke Bryan’s 2011 hit “Country Girl (Shake It For Me),” but the ferocity in their intertwined voices reclaim the booty-shaking command as their own. Full-throttle, empowering and hilarious, this track feels like a summer smash.

Gabby Barrett, “Glory Days”

Dreamy, sleek and groove-soaked, Gabby Barrett’s new release looks to extend the country radio chart-topping success of her previous work, including “The Good Ones” and “I Hope.” Barrett wrote the track with Emily Weisband, Seth Mosley and James McNair. Here, she finds the sacred in the mundane, spilling with gratitude for simple, family-focused moments — watching children playing in the backyard and catching fireflies, or enjoying a quiet morning moment with a good cup of coffee. As usual, her supple voice sings the fire out of this.

Kaylin Roberson, “Fish to Fry”

“The only thing blue is the water,” Roberson sings on this breezy track, making it clear that a fizzled relationship equals more time to spend at the lake — rather than wallowing in heartbreak. Roberson wrote this laid-back, summer-ready gem with Clara Park and Chase McDaniel.

Lewis Brice feat. Lee Brice, “Product Of”

Lewis Brice teams with his brother and fellow singer-songwriter for this Father’s Day-appropriate track, paying homage to their parents’ tender love story. This marks the first collaboration between the musically talented siblings, and their trenchant harmonies elevate the detailed story song. “Product Of” is the title track to Lewis Brice’s upcoming full-length project, out July 28.