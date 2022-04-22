YouTube’s ‘Coachella Curated’ Back For Second Weekend With Anitta, Harry Styles, The Weeknd

Harry Styles performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

If you can’t make it out to Indio, California for the second weekend of Coachella, YouTube’s got you covered, again. The company’s “Coachella Curated” livestream will once again bring you all the hottest sets, artist interviews, behind-the-scenes YouTube Shorts, merch drops and YouTube Premium pre-parties beginning on Friday (April 22) at 8 p.m. ET.

According to a release, the livestream feature full sets beginning at 1 a.m. ET each night following the curated content packages, the livestream showcases of 26 full performances from some of the weekend’s biggest acts, including Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd, Baby Keem, Grupo Firme, BROCKHAMPTON, Doja Cat and others.

Channels 2 and 3 will feature full performances from Danny Elfman, Phoebe Bridgers, Måneskin, Karol G, Daniel Caesar, Big Sean, Grupo Firme, Jamie xx, Flume, Stromae, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, Pink Sweat$, Louis the Child, Isaiah Rashad, 21 Savage, Joji, Duke Dumont and Denzel Curry.

Schedules for all the content — available to stream from desktops, mobile, living rooms and the YouTube Music app — can be found here (and below). Live Chat will be available on the Curated channel and, as with the first weekend, the channel will be replayed until the next day’s content begins. The “Curated” blocks of programming will have a mix of edited live recordings, behind-the-scenes footage of three artists per hour from the likes of Yola, Orville Peck, Carly Rae Jepsen, 100 Gecs and Vince Staples, among others).

Among the Encore All-Access features on tap for weekend No. 2 are exclusive merch drops through YT Shopping (the first weekend included exclusives from Eilish, BROCKHAMPTON and Flume), the #YouTubeCoachellaSweepstakes, which includes the chance to win a pair of Lifetime Coachella passes via NFT and exclusive YT Premium pre-parties featuring Omar Apollo, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu and beabadoobee.

Check out the Coachella Curated content here and watch all the highlights from weekend 2 by following @YouTube & @YouTubeMusic on Instagram and Twitter. #LetsCoachella

Check out the full schedule below:

Coachella Curated Channel 1

Friday, April 22 (all times PT)

5:00 PM – Coachella Curated with MEUTE, The HU, Princess Nokia

6:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Sonora Artists, Bishop Briggs, The Regrettes

7:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Omar Apollo, Carly Rae Jepsen, City Girls

8:00 PM – Coachella Curated with IDLES, The Marias, Cordae

9:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Madeon, Run the Jewels, Black Coffee

10:00 PM – Anitta (Full Set)

10:45 PM – Baby Keem (Full Set)

11:30 PM – Harry Styles (Full Set)

— Livestream Rebroadcast —

Saturday, April 23rd (all times PT)

5:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Koffee, Amber Mark, Surf Curse

6:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Sonora Artists, Beach Bunny, L’Imperatrice

7:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Wallows, Cuco, 100 gecs

8:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Rina Sawayama, Turnstile, Caroline Polachek

9:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Disclosure, Pabllo Vittar, Steve Lacy

10:00 PM – 88rising (Partial Set)

10:30 PM – Brockhampton (Full Set)

11:20 PM – Billie Eilish (Full Set)

— Livestream Rebroadcast —

Sunday, April 24th (all times PT)

5:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Yola, Sampa the Great, Beabadoobee

6:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Sonora Artists, Banda MS, Channel Tres

7:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Orville Peck, Finneas, Maggie Rogers

8:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Vince Staples, Solomun, Dave

9:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Duck Sauce, Fatboy Slim

10:00 PM – Doja Cat (Full Set)

10:55 PM – Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd (Full Set)

— Livestream Rebroadcast —

Coachella Curated Channel 2

Friday, April 22nd (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Grupo Firme

10:55 PM – Daniel Caesar

11:40 PM – Big Sean

6:00 AM (Sat) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

2:00 PM (Sat) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

________________

Saturday, April 23rd (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Flume

11:00 PM – Stromae

11:55 AM – Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

6:00 AM (Sun) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

2:00 PM (Sun) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

________________

Sunday, April 24th (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Karol G

10:50 PM – Måneskin

11:35 PM – Jamie xx

6:00 AM (Mon) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

Coachella Curated Channel 3

Friday, April 22nd (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Phoebe Bridgers

11:00 PM – Pink Sweat$

11:45: PM – Louis the Child

6:00 AM (Sat) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

2:00 PM (Sat) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

________________

Saturday, April 23rd (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Danny Elfman

11:00 PM – Isaiah Rashad

12:05 PM – 21 Savage

6:00 AM (Sun) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

2:00 PM (Sun) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

________________

Sunday, April 24th (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Joji

10:50 PM – Duke Dumont

11:35 PM – Denzel Curry

6:00 AM (Mon) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast