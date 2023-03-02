Wizkid Pushes North American More Love, Less Ego Tour to Fall 2023

Wizkid has pushed back his planned North American tour in support of More Love, Less Ego on the eve of its kick-off due to what the singer described as “unforeseen circumstances.” The outing, which was slated to begin on Friday (March 3) at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, would have kept the Afrobeats star on the road through a May 28 gig at Loandepot Park in Miami.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday (March 1), the Nigerian singer wrote, “Due to unforeseen circumstances the Wizkid — More Love, Less Ego Tour has been postponed to Fall 2023. All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates at the respective venues. Stay tuned for more information.”

At press time the new dates had not yet been announced and it was unclear if the shows will take place at the same venues.

Wizkid is also slated to perform at Afro Nation — the world’s biggest music festival focused on Afrobeats — when it comes to the continental U.S. for the first time in May. The two-day event in Miami is also scheduled to feature Burna Boy, Rema, Asake, Beenie Man, CKay, BNXN, Dadju, Franglish, Black Sherif, Nelson Freitas, Gyakie and Nissi and more.

Back in November, Wizkid landed the four top spots from More Love, Less Ego on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, including the No. 1 track “2 Sugar featuring Ayra Starr. In addition, the Ego songs “Flower Pads,” “Slip N Slide,” featuring Skillibeng and Shenseea, and “Plenty Loving,” landed at Nos. 2-4, respectively.

Check out Wizkid’s statement below.