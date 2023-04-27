Helen Mirren, Woody Harrelson & Chelsea Handler Join Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Hollywood Bowl Concert: Exclusive

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday just got a little longer and a little more star-studded with the addition of a big-name presenters who will help Willie Nelson celebrate his milestone this weekend at the Hollywood Bowl.

Woody Harrelson, Chelsea Handler, Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Owen Wilson and Gabriel Iglesias will be presenters at the two-night Los Angeles extravaganza, which boasts more than 45 acts on hand to celebrate the national treasure that is Nelson.

The presenters join a diverse artist lineup for Saturday and Sunday that includes George Strait, Snoop Dogg, Miranda Lambert, Norah Jones, Sheryl Crow, Dave Matthews, Tom Jones, The Chicks, Chris Stapleton and more who will salute the “On the Road Again” singer, who is also slated to perform.

Also on the bill are Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Booker T. Jones, Buddy Cannon, Charley Crockett, Daniel Lanois, Dwight Yoakam, Edie Brickell, Emmylou Harris, Gary Clark Jr., Jack Johnson, Jamey Johnson, Kris Kristofferson, Leon Bridges, Lily Meola, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rodney Crowell, Rosanne Cash, Shooter Jennings, Stephen Stills, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Waylon Payne and Ziggy Marley. Kacey Musgraves, who had originally been scheduled to perform, can no longer appear.

Each evening is expected to last at least four hours with the two nights’ experiences varying from each other.

At 90, Nelson continues to be a musical force. He was nominated for four Grammys earlier this year and a multi-part documentary on Nelson, titled Willie Nelson & Family, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. On March 3, he released his latest album, I Don’t Know a Thing About Love, which highlighted songs written by Harlan Howard, on Sony’s Legacy Recordings.

Produced by Blackbird Presents, Live Nation and Hewitt Silva, the Hollywood Bowl event’s executive producers are Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Bill Silva, Brian Smith and Creative Artists Agency.