My Chemical Romance & Paramore to Headline When We Were Young Festival

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performs on stage at The Ritz, Manchester on Nov. 5, 2014.

Time for some serious nostalgia.

The aptly titled When We Were Young festival released its official lineup on Tuesday (Jan. 18), bringing every 2000s emo-pop band to Las Vegas, Nevada on October 22, 2022.

Paramore will be returning as a group to headline the festival alongside My Chemical Romance.

The When We Were Young Festival marks the first new Paramore show since the band went on a hiatus in 2018. Lead singer Hayley Williams released a full-length debut solo album in January 2020, titled Petals for Armor.

After their own seven-year break, My Chemical Romance returned to the stage in late 2019 at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles for a highly anticipated reunion show. The group is also set to head out on a 2022 tour, after having to cancel their 2020 stint as the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Other nostalgic bands set to take the stage are Bright Eyes, AFI, the Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Boys Like Girls, Avril Lavigne, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, We the Kings, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, Dance Gavin Dance, the All-American Rejects, Anberlin, 3OH!3, Atreyu, the Ready Set, Jimmy Eat World, La Dispute, the Wonder Years, Hawthorne Heights, Car Seat Headrest, Wolf Alice and many more.

Fans can sign up for the ticket pre-sale, which starts on Friday (Jan 21), here.

See the full lineup and ticket information below.