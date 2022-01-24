When We Were Young Festival Adds a Third Date, With Minor Adjustments to Pop-Punk Lineup

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. on June 8, 2018.

Two days of the inaugural When We Were Young Festival just wasn’t enough to meet demand, so promoters Live Nation have added a third date. The aptly named 2000s emo-pop festival will now return to Las Vegas for a second weekend on Oct. 29.

The festival was first announced on Jan. 18 as a single-day event on Oct. 22 featuring performances from Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Bright Eyes, AFI, The Used, Bring Me the Horizon, Boys Like Girls, Avril Lavigne and more. The stacked lineup also includes Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, We the Kings, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, Dance Gavin Dance, the All-American Rejects, Anberlin, 3OH!3, Atreyu, the Ready Set, Jimmy Eat World, La Dispute, the Wonder Years, Hawthorne Heights, Car Seat Headrest and Wolf Alice.

The first date sold out immediately on Friday, prompting Live Nation to add a second date on Oct. 23, stating on social media, “Due to overwhelming demand, we have decided to add a second day. Same lineup each day.”

The festival will feature the same lineup on all three dates, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice on Oct. 29 and La Dispute will not perform on the newly added date (Oct. 29).

There will be a presale beginning Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. PT for fans who sign up for early access to passes here. Following the presale, any remaining tickets still available will go on sale to the general public beginning Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. PT. General admission tickets start at $224.99, GA+ tickets start at $399.99 and VIP tickets start at $499.99. VIP cabanas will also be available to purchase for guests 21 years of age and older.