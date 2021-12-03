‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Plots Epic, 133-Date 2022 ‘Ill-Advised Vanity Tour’

“Weird Al” Yankovic is eager to get back on the road after a long pandemic break, which is why it makes sense that the accordion squeezing polkamaniac rolled out a massive slate of 2022 dates for his cleverly named next tour.

As a sequel to his 77-date Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour in 2018, Al is revving up the odds and sods machine again for the 2022 The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, which will once again eschew his more famous parody songs and hits for deeper cuts. The singer’s site notes that the 133-date trek is once again not his normal outing, reminding fans that “this is a scaled-down tour with limited production (no costumes, props, or video screens) in smaller theatres and more intimate settings, and Al’s setlist will be comprised almost entirely of his original (non-parody) songs.”

The special guest on the tour that is slated to kick off on April 26 at the Bardavon Opera House in Poughkeepsie, New York is veteran comedian Emo Philips, who was also the opener on the first go-round. The routing will keep Al on the road through an Oct. 29 show at new York’s Carnegie Hall, his first-ever gig at that venerable venue. “I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage,” Yankovic said in a statement, “so I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!”

So, while fans on the previous tour didn’t get favorites such as “Eat It,” “Fat” or “My Bologna,” each set list on the original Self-Indulgent tour featured a rotation of more than 50 originals, including “The Biggest Ball of Twine in Minnesota,” “Christmas at Ground Zero,” “Generic Blues,” “I Was Only Kidding,” “Mr. Frump in the Iron Lung,” “The Night Santa Went Crazy” and many more. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Dec. 10.

Check out the dates here.