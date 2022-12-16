Ween, Tedeschi Trucks Band, My Morning Jacket & Goose to Headline Peach Music Festival 2023

Goose, Tedeschi Trucks Band, My Morning Jacket and Ween are set to headline The Peach Music Festival 2023, the four-day live music and camping experience coming to Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania June 29-July 2, 2023.

Live Nation and the Allman Brothers Band, whose music inspired the festival, announced the lineup Friday (Dec. 16). The headliners will be joined by Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade, Mike Gordon, Lettuce, Twiddle and Ripe.

Related Mariah Carey Gifts Front Row Ticket to Superfan With Sprained Foot

Now in its 11th year, The Peach Music Festival will also feature Allman Brothers founding member Jaimoe performing as Jaimoe and Friends, along with duo Brother and Sister. Also making a special appearance is Trouble No More — featuring Brandon “Taz” Niederaurer (guitar, vocals), Daniel Donato (guitar, vocals), Dylan Niederaurer (bass guitar), Jack Ryan (drums), Lamar Williams Jr. (vocals), Nikki Glaspie (drums), Peter Levin (keys) and Roosevelt Collier (pedal steel guitar) — performing the iconic Allman Brothers Band album Brothers & Sisters.

Four-day tickets, VIP packages, travel packages, camping, glamping tent and RV passes are on sale now at ThePeachMusicFestival.com, where the full lineup is available.

In addition to four days of live music with over 50 artists, The Peach Music Festival features food and craft vendors on the grounds along with access to the scenic Montage Mountain Ski Resort’s large water park and an interactive VIP area with live sets, podcasts, portable bars, food trucks and more.

The Peach Music Festival began in 2012 as the first-ever Allman Brothers Band-inspired festival in the Northeast.